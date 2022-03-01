Apple TV+ secures series adaptation of 1927 film 'Metropolis'

An adaptation of the 1927 classic sci-fi film "Metropolis" is heading to Apple TV+, with a series order placed for the retelling of the story by Sam Esmail.



The show is written and directed by Esmail, known for producing shows including "Mr. Robot" and "Gaslit." Esmail will also be the showrunner and an executive producer under Esmail Corp alongside Chad Hamilton, as part of a content deal with UCP.The show was originally being developed between USP and Anonymous Content with Esmail onboard as early as 2016, reports Deadline. In 2021, Esmail let on that he was working on a pilot script.



Read more...