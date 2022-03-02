Epic Games acquires Bandcamp to create 'fair' platforms for creators
Epic Games is acquiring internet music company Bandcamp to support "fair, open platforms" for the creator economy, the two companies have announced.
Credit: Epic/Bandcamp
Bandcamp will remain an independent and standalone music marketplace with CEO and co-founder Ethan Diamond staying at the helm. However, it will leverage Epic Games resources to expand internationally and support development of both existing and new features.
