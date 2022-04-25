Apple TV+ wins two British documentary BAFTA awards

Apple TV+ has picked up its first two BAFTA television craft awards, the UK's equivalent of the Emmys, for its "9/11" and "1971" documentaries.

"This marks Apple's first BAFTA TV Awards wins," said Apple in a press release, " and follows a string of accolades for Apple Original films, documentaries, and series earning 243 wins and 961 award nominations, including this year's Oscar Best Picture winner 'CODA.'"When the nominations were first announced in March 2022, Apple TV+ was officially in the running for seven BAFTAs, but on the night, the British organization corrected it to eight. The documentary "9/11: Inside the President's War Room" had originally been credited only to its production company, Wish/Art Films, and BBC One — the channel that aired and co-funded it in the UK.



