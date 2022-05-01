AirTag used to stalk mother and daughter on Disney World trip

A family's trip to Disney World turned sour after it was discovered they may have been stalked throughout the theme park using AirTag.



Members of the Gaston family from Tennessee had spent a full day enjoying themselves at Disney World, but a notification on an iPhone about an AirTag they didn't own tracking their movements darkened the end of the day at the Magic Kingdom.Mother Jennifer Gaston and daughter Madison were walking to their car late in the evening when they were notified an AirTag was moving with them, reports WKRN. Jennifer said the first detection was at 7:09 p.m., and the notification appeared on their device at 11:33 p.m.



