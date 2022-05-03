AT&T plans first price hike in years for older single-line, family plans

AT&T is set to raise prices on some of its older mobile service plans to combat rising inflation, squeeze more revenue from existing customers, and encourage subscribers to switch to unlimited plans.



AT&T logo on a building

It will be the first increase on the affected plans in three years, Bloomberg has reported. The monthly fees will rise by up to $6 a month for single-line customers and up to $12 a month for those on family plans.



