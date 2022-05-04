Allison Janney joins 'Mrs American Pie' on Apple TV+

Forthcoming Apple TV+ comedy "Mrs American Pie" has signed "The West Wing" and "Mom" star Allison Janey.



Allison Janney in a guest appearance at the White House in 2016

The 10-part comedy is set in 1970s Palm Beach, and stars Kristen Wiig as Maxine Simmons, trying to get into the area's high society. It's based on Juliet McDaniel's novel, "Mr and Mrs American Pie," and has been developed for Apple TV+ by actor/producer Laura Dern.



