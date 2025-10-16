New Apple TV and Peacock streaming bundles could save you over 30%

Apple and NBCUniversal have announced a new partnership that will see up to 30% savings to customers that bundle the Apple TV and Peacock streaming services together.



Get Apple TV and Peacock at a discount with new deals.



Apple announced the new via a press release, saying that subscribers will be able to enjoy popular Apple TV shows like "Ted Lasso" and "Severance" alongside Peacock's NBA games and more.



Customers in the United States will save over 30% by paying for Apple TV and Peacock Premium under a single $14.99 per month subscription. Alternatively, $19.99 will upgrade Peacock Premium to Peacock Premium Plus.Continue Reading on AppleInsider | Discuss on our Forums