Is your energy firm as small as it seems? Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 7 hours ago )

Big brands like Npower, Octopus Energy, Ovo Energy and Robin Hood Energy are behind tens of smaller firms, providing everything from gas and electricity prices to customer service. Find out if your energy firm has a big backer. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this