Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Six home insurance comparison site quirks to watch out for

Which? Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Comparison sites help households quickly shop around for cheap home insurance. But Which? Money has found quirks that could inflate your premium or invalidate your policy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mum diagnosed with lung cancer surprised by son who travelled 1,500 miles to see her at Christmas [Video]Mum diagnosed with lung cancer surprised by son who travelled 1,500 miles to see her at Christmas

This is the moment a mum diagnosed with cancer had the present of a lifetime - when her son secretly travelled 1,500 miles to surprise her on Christmas Eve. Debora Hendry, 60, was diagnosed with lung..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published


Tweets about this

theusposts1

theusposts Comparison site home insurance errors put customers at risk of being overcharged by £414 https://t.co/mdjFO9Lgrb https://t.co/3qRcbjglES 54 minutes ago

SaeedBaygi

Saeed Valadbaygi Comparison site #homeinsurance errors put customers at #Risk of being overcharged by £414 - The Sun… https://t.co/8pfGf8bL7E 7 hours ago

MoneyMattersUK

Money Matters UK Which? - Money: Six home insurance comparison site quirks to watch out for https://t.co/9sjnLnDosG https://t.co/jhYgTlfhnR 7 hours ago

indiatimespost

india times post Comparison site home insurance errors put customers at risk of being overcharged by £414 https://t.co/yjUL3ioROm https://t.co/PpmQ4zaVSW 7 hours ago

IndependentEag3

Independent Eagle Comparison site home insurance errors put customers at risk of being overcharged by £414 https://t.co/9h8HwQ3MCR https://t.co/VGJMyVJrFB 7 hours ago

FinanceHandler

Finance Handler Research by price comparison site MoneySuperMarket found Hertfordshire is home to four of the five places in the UK… https://t.co/4RJQpuTPW3 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.