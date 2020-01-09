Global  

Fire-risk Whirlpool washing machines: refunds urged as recall begins

Which? Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
As Whirlpool launches its recall of more than half a million fire-risk washing machines, Which? is urging the company to offer its customers a refund. The latest safety saga was...
