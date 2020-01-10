How to pay off your Help to Buy equity loan in 2020

CCC RT @NewGroundToday: Happy New Year from all of us at New Ground. We wanted to let you know about all of the upcoming events through 2020 an… 2 seconds ago

Access Bank Plc @missKelda_ @cenbank Hello @missKelda , we’re not glad to see this, please send us a DM on accessbank_help with th… https://t.co/LPAgG5Ig46 2 seconds ago

Brandon @yousuck2020 I'm in the US navy over seas. Seen this going on in my feed so I would like to see. I mean to tell the… https://t.co/T1OZZaZbgi 3 seconds ago

Teems RT @FutureKingArt: You have to trust God even when it’s uncomfortable, that’s how your faith grows. Seeing The Lord deliver, heal, and help… 3 seconds ago

Willie Ruth Williams RT @DrLauraBerman: Has your partner turned to the bottle instead of you for help? Do you think they are starting to become dependent? Cli… 3 seconds ago

Caroline Boyer 💞 @LittleGaMan ~will help you clean your place as I follow you ~ 5 seconds ago

Annemarie Ross ✖️ XPLR RT @EltonCastee: Saturday I’m going to ask for all of your help to raise as much money as we can for Australia. Whatever we raise is bette… 6 seconds ago