Food recall: Cow & Gate baby food jars sold at Tesco pose safety risk

Which? Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Tesco and Cow & Gate have issued a recall of 15 varieties of Cow & Gate baby food jars in the 7+ months range as there is concern that they may have been tampered with.
