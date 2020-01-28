Global  

Why are so many cot mattresses failing safety tests?

Which? Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
More than 60% of cot mattresses we've tested in the past two years are Don't Buys due to safety issues uncovered in our cot mattress testing. Find out what they are, and what you can do to ensure a safe and happy night's sleep for your baby.
