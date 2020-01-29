Global  

Whirlpool recalls three more fire-risk washing machine models

Which? Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Whirlpool has announced the recall of an extra 5,000 Hotpoint washing machines, after finding that three additional models could pose a fire-risk. The announcement comes just weeks after Whirlpool’s recall...
