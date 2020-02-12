Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Consumer News > New £20 note launches today: how much are your old banknotes worth?

New £20 note launches today: how much are your old banknotes worth?

Which? Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
The Bank of England has released the new £20 note into circulation today - but think twice before you hand in your old notes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate - Published < > Embed
News video: Furious’s Swartz: Sellers Must Focus on Portfolio Optimization

Furious’s Swartz: Sellers Must Focus on Portfolio Optimization 03:47

 SAN JUAN, PR – Today, addressable TV inventory is a limited commodity that fetches a high price, and programmers and distributors tend to sell as much of it as they possibly can. But this approach won’t always increase the value of a linear TV portfolio and may even cause the value of spot...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mum enforces 'cleaning contract' for her children [Video]Mum enforces 'cleaning contract' for her children

Meet the mum who became so fed-up with her messy teens she forced them to sign a 'cleaning contract' - and fines them £5 for every rule broken. Frustrated Katrina Neathey, 36, fines her kids for..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Space engineer makes her own rotary cell phone [Video]Space engineer makes her own rotary cell phone

NEW YORK — A woman in New York invented an insanely awesome old school rotary style cell phone. With all the varied—and often times useless—functions on today's modern not-so-smartphones,..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New £20 note enters circulation today and Birmingham bank is one of only 13 places in UK to stock it

New £20 note enters circulation today and Birmingham bank is one of only 13 places in UK to stock itThe new polymer £20 note will replace the paper £20 note featuring economist Adam Smith and has been hailed by the Bank of England as its most secure banknote...
Tamworth Herald

Today’s Best Game Deals: Far Cry New Dawn $16, Star Wars Jedi Deluxe $33.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering digital copies of Far Cry New Dawn on Xbox One for *$15.99*. Matched via Microsoft where the Deluxe version...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

dailystar

Daily Star New £20 note launches today and rare ones could be worth thousands of pounds https://t.co/dD7krbCWs6 11 minutes ago

ChristineCarr

Christine Carr RT @UKFtweets: Tomorrow the @bankofengland launches the new polymer £20 note. Rhiannon Butterfield from UK Finance has written about prepar… 17 hours ago

UKFtweets

UK Finance Tomorrow the @bankofengland launches the new polymer £20 note. Rhiannon Butterfield from UK Finance has written abo… https://t.co/u68mk4nOcb 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.