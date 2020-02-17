Global  

Coronavirus: what it means for your travel insurance

Which? Tuesday, 25 February 2020
Increasing coronavirus cases are stoking fears of a worldwide pandemic. So if you're planning to travel, you need to understand your travel insurance policy.
Coronavirus impacting university travel plans for students in Florida

Coronavirus impacting university travel plans for students in Florida 02:08

 Students and staff at Florida universities are changing travel plans thanks to the Coronavirus.

A planned three-week shoot in Italy for the new movie was just postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Veuer’s Sean Dowling has more.

PennyGem’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us how travelers are more cautious with their purchases amid coronavirus.

S&P warns coronavirus travel restrictions could hurt Dubai's hospitality industry

Dubai's hospitality industry is most at risk in the Gulf Arab states region from being negatively impacted by travel restrictions associated with the new...
What we know about coronavirus in Italy: Travel warning, quarantines, shutting down attractions

As the CDC issued a travel alert, 270 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Italy as of Tuesday morning, and the death toll has reached seven.
