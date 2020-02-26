Global  

Student finance 2020: what first-time students need to know

Which? Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Student loans can be scary. Here's how to apply, how repaying the debt works and calculating if you'll get enough to live on. We also explain where to find financial help and what to watch out for with student bank accounts.
