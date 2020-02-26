Hartpury SU RT @jim_dickinson: Student finance 2020: what first-time students need to know https://t.co/1GmcXsjeSz https://t.co/cl6lOO2Dgd 2 hours ago Jim Dickinson Student finance 2020: what first-time students need to know https://t.co/1GmcXsjeSz https://t.co/cl6lOO2Dgd 2 hours ago John MacIntyre RT @UoSinLondon: "I wasn't sure which degree to choose at first, but the Recruitment team really helped me understand what would work best… 3 days ago University of Sunderland in London "I wasn't sure which degree to choose at first, but the Recruitment team really helped me understand what would wor… https://t.co/z4UF2xPCoV 3 days ago Joshua @CarmineSabia Of personal finance. My mom and I literally broke our backs to pay my student loans, so I could be th… https://t.co/36GKj4MgUx 3 days ago Superior Tradelines Think Fast! What first pops into your mind when you think of Marriage? Was it rings? A wedding dress? Cake? I'll t… https://t.co/9hEjupE3Ud 1 week ago