Why you’re paying too much for your hotel

Which? Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Travellers are paying up to 12% too much for their hotel room, an investigation by Which? Travel has found. Booking.com and other big multi-national booking sites promise to offer you the best price. But there’s a little-known trick which will save you money. When we tried it, we got a better deal eight out of 10 times.
