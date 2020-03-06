Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Consumer News > Budget 2020: Chancellor poised to protect access to cash

Budget 2020: Chancellor poised to protect access to cash

Which? Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Which?'s campaign to save coins and notes succeeds as the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, is expected to announce measures protecting cash in Wednesday's Budget. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Shadow chancellor on the budget [Video]Shadow chancellor on the budget

The Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell says there are serious flaws in Rishi Sunak’s first ever budget.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 06:16Published

Shadow Chancellor's take on Budget [Video]Shadow Chancellor's take on Budget

Shadow Chancellor's take on Budget

Credit: LBC     Duration: 06:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cash boost for West Midlands in Budget

The Chancellor outlined a series of cash injections for the West Midlands in a Budget he insisted would bring "stability and security" to the economy in the wake...
Express and Star

Budget 2020: Pledges on tampon tax and the future of cash

The 5% VAT rate will go in January, and the chancellor will also protect the future of cash in the Budget.
BBC News


Tweets about this

Andiafarro

Andia Farrokhzadeh RT @WhichMoney: We've just heard that the government plans to #ProtectCash in next week's Budget. Thank you to the 10,000+ of you shared y… 9 hours ago

Warlock19947

Graham Warwick Budget 2020: Chancellor poised to protect access to cash https://t.co/Np6JCaOhB0 1 day ago

atmAd

ATM Advertising RT @WhichUK: Did you hear the good news? Last week we took more than 10,000 of your stories to Downing Street and now the Chancellor will… 1 day ago

tz_atmad

TZ RT @atmAd: #CashMatters Excellent news from @WhichUK on the Government's decision to 'protect access to cash for the millions that rely on… 2 days ago

atmAd

ATM Advertising #CashMatters Excellent news from @WhichUK on the Government's decision to 'protect access to cash for the millions… https://t.co/tQj2RpyX6N 2 days ago

resp_finance

Responsible Finance Fantastic news about the Chancellor planning to protect #accesstocash https://t.co/2qjPrssFZu 2 days ago

Lizziepin

Lizzie Slee Budget 2020: Chancellor poised to protect access to cash https://t.co/JQstZgidjZ 2 days ago

Kim_Kaveh

Kim A really big win for @WhichUK ! https://t.co/J5OXkk8jED 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.