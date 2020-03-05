Global
Budget 2020: Chancellor doubles junior Isa allowance for 2020-21 tax year
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest
Budget 2020: Chancellor doubles junior Isa allowance for 2020-21 tax year
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 (
29 minutes ago
)
Find out what's in store for savings and Isa allowances following the Budget 2020 speech from the Chancellor.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
2 days ago
Budget 2020 - what can we expect?
01:24
A look at what is likely to be included in Chancellor Rishi Sunak's first Budget on March 11. Investment in flood defences, the abolition of 'tampon tax' and the impact of coronavirus could all play their part.
Recent related news from verified sources
Budget 2020: state pension to increase by 3.9% from April 2020
New Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak confirmed in today’s Budget that the state pension will rise by 3.9% in the 2020-21 tax year as well as changes to...
Which?
52 minutes ago
Best cash Isa rates for Isa season revealed
With one month to go before the end of the tax year, Which? reveals the best cash Isa rates on the market so you can use up your remaining tax-free allowance.
Which?
1 week ago
