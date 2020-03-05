Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Consumer News > Budget 2020: Chancellor doubles junior Isa allowance for 2020-21 tax year

Budget 2020: Chancellor doubles junior Isa allowance for 2020-21 tax year

Which? Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Find out what's in store for savings and Isa allowances following the Budget 2020 speech from the Chancellor.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Budget 2020 - what can we expect?

Budget 2020 - what can we expect? 01:24

 A look at what is likely to be included in Chancellor Rishi Sunak's first Budget on March 11. Investment in flood defences, the abolition of 'tampon tax' and the impact of coronavirus could all play their part.

Recent related news from verified sources

Budget 2020: state pension to increase by 3.9% from April 2020

New Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak confirmed in today’s Budget that the state pension will rise by 3.9% in the 2020-21 tax year as well as changes to...
Which?

Best cash Isa rates for Isa season revealed

With one month to go before the end of the tax year, Which? reveals the best cash Isa rates on the market so you can use up your remaining tax-free allowance.
Which?

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.