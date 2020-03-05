Budget 2020: Chancellor doubles junior Isa allowance for 2020-21 tax year

Find out what's in store for savings and Isa allowances following the Budget 2020 speech from the Chancellor.



Recent related news from verified sources Budget 2020: state pension to increase by 3.9% from April 2020 New Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak confirmed in today’s Budget that the state pension will rise by 3.9% in the 2020-21 tax year as well as changes to...

Which? 52 minutes ago



Best cash Isa rates for Isa season revealed With one month to go before the end of the tax year, Which? reveals the best cash Isa rates on the market so you can use up your remaining tax-free allowance.

Which? 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this