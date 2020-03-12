Coronavirus: how to protect your investments amid stock market turmoil

The FTSE 100 has fallen by 20% since mid-February. Which? looks at what this means for your investments.



Recent related videos from verified sources Stocks Have Worst Day Since 1987 'Black Monday' Crash Stocks Have Worst Day Since 1987 'Black Monday' Crash The S&P 500 ended down nine and a half percent on Thursday. The drop is the most substantial daily loss since the stock market crash in 1987. A.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:09Published 1 day ago What Not to Do with Your 401(k) in an Unstable Market The stock market is all over the place amid the coronavirus outbreak, amid other things. But just like it’s important not to panic when it comes to leaving the house, you can’t lose your cool about.. Credit: PennyGem Duration: 01:07Published 2 days ago You Might Like

Tweets about this