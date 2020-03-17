Global  

Laura Ashley heads for administration: what does it mean for customers?

Wednesday, 18 March 2020
Fashion and furniture chain, Laura Ashley, has filed for administration, after talks to save the company were halted by the coronavirus pandemic. The company said the virus had ‘an immediate...
Laura Ashley goes into administration amid coronavirus outbreak putting 2,700 jobs at risk

Laura Ashley has gone into administration after rescue talks with its lenders were derailed by the coronavirus outbreak.
Independent

Up to 2,700 jobs at risk as Laura Ashley falls into administration

Fashion chain Laura Ashley has filed for administration, putting up to 2,700 jobs at risk, after rescue talks were halted by the coronavirus outbreak.
Belfast Telegraph

