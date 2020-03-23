Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Consumer News > Coronavirus: what does the strict UK lockdown mean for consumers?

Coronavirus: what does the strict UK lockdown mean for consumers?

Which? Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
The UK government has announced far reaching measures to limit peoples movements, that include shopping only for basic goods and a ban on gatherings, to fight the spread of coronavirus....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Restrictions up in Beijing as Hubei recovers slowly

Coronavirus: Restrictions up in Beijing as Hubei recovers slowly 02:41

 In Hubei province, the drop in new infections has seen authorities begin to ease the strict lockdown restrictions.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Chrisitv

Chris Choi RT @WhichUK: Only shop for basic necessities, limit exercise to one outdoor form a day, restrict travel only to and from essential work and… 15 minutes ago

JeanneBartram

Jasmine the European Cat Coronavirus: what does the strict UK lockdown mean for consumers? https://t.co/BKN7SjATIJ 29 minutes ago

WhichMoney

Which? Money The UK government has announced far reaching measures to limit peoples movements, that include shopping only for ba… https://t.co/UbBjy5SCIt 54 minutes ago

thatadamfrench

Adam French So many brilliant experts at Which? figuring out what #lockdownuk means for consumers - process is ongoing, but the… https://t.co/RMm8c6U2YO 59 minutes ago

WhichUK

Which? Only shop for basic necessities, limit exercise to one outdoor form a day, restrict travel only to and from essenti… https://t.co/cuVgBTgTNp 59 minutes ago

MarkAlexanderP2

Mark Alexander Pinney UK coronavirus: Boris Johnson announces strict lockdown across country – live https://t.co/yqPIbQW8PZ Why does Bori… https://t.co/czpR4WNJ29 1 hour ago

JohannPezold

Johann Pezold What does he know now that he didn't know a week ago? BBC News - Coronavirus: PM announces strict new curbs on lif… https://t.co/juLxPaOIsb 2 hours ago

gee_twinklies

Gina Miller In my childcare related rants... what does this mean for dropping my child off at school? Also my youngest is being… https://t.co/yQotSNJwBd 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.