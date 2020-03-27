Rent-to-own retailer, BrightHouse, could be on the brink of collapse, following a litany of mis-selling compensation claims. Reports from SkyNews and the BBC suggest that an administrator is poised to...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Brian Smith RT @sue_lees: @BpsmithUk The Financial Conduct Authority ordered it to pay £14.8m in redress to 249,000 customers. Read more: https://t.co… 3 hours ago Frank Davies At the moment it's still trading. There seems to be an issue about compensation for mis-selling.… https://t.co/FNCs3JigrP 4 hours ago Sue Lees @BpsmithUk The Financial Conduct Authority ordered it to pay £14.8m in redress to 249,000 customers. Read more:… https://t.co/V41t4p0VOt 4 hours ago Myview RT @AtheistMayhem: odd, because Rent-to-own retailer, BrightHouse, was on the brink of collapse two weeks ago, following a litany of mis-se… 4 hours ago Matt Relf 🥓 odd, because Rent-to-own retailer, BrightHouse, was on the brink of collapse two weeks ago, following a litany of m… https://t.co/stRvVRbdx4 5 hours ago Matt Relf 🥓 @SkyNews BrightHouse on the brink: what could it going bust mean for debts and compensation claims? https://t.co/x8WMq91oy7 5 hours ago