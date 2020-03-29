Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Consumer News > Government agrees to pay 3% pension contributions for furloughed staff

Government agrees to pay 3% pension contributions for furloughed staff

Which? Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
The government has agreed to pay employer pension contributions for furloughed staff during the coronavirus crisis. Which? explains what this means for your savings.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TinaCrowson

Tina Crowson RT @WhichMoney: Grants to pay workers’ wages during the coronavirus crisis will also cover employer auto-enrolment pension contributions.… 4 hours ago

DFKUKI

DFK UK & Ireland RT @langdownsdfk: Government agrees to pay 3% pension contributions for furloughed staff https://t.co/XuVkO78qVu #finance #pension #covid19… 13 hours ago

PlutusWealth

Plutus RT @WhichMoney: The government’s commitment to pay some of the pension contributions workers are entitled to during the coronavirus pandemi… 13 hours ago

langdownsdfk

Langdowns DFK Government agrees to pay 3% pension contributions for furloughed staff https://t.co/XuVkO78qVu #finance #pension #covid19 #coronavirus 14 hours ago

kellandscorp

Kellands Corporate Government to pay minimum #autoenrolment contributions based on a person's furloughed salary. #SMEs https://t.co/p6QBBEPpNk 16 hours ago

WhichMoney

Which? Money Grants to pay workers’ wages during the coronavirus crisis will also cover employer auto-enrolment pension contribu… https://t.co/13bdOXYXdB 1 day ago

WhichMoney

Which? Money The government’s commitment to pay some of the pension contributions workers are entitled to during the coronavirus… https://t.co/P2vWc6ejkZ 1 day ago

avfcnews2019

Aston Villa News Government agrees to pay 3% pension contributions for furloughed staff https://t.co/YivaxNxLZO 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.