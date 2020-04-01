Premium bond winners April 2020: where’s the luckiest place in the UK?

Two lucky winners have won the £1m premium bonds jackpot in the April 2020 draw - find out the winning bonds numbers, and which areas in the UK are luckiest.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Sarah Davidson How did Agent Million deliver the jackpot news to April's Premium Bond winners during ... https://t.co/LVWBfohY93 via @ThisIsMoney 3 hours ago Christian ( kris’-ti-an) RT @WhichMoney: Two lucky premium bond winners proved they’re no April fools, after winning the April 2020 £1m jackpot in NS&I’s latest pri… 3 hours ago Which? Money Two lucky premium bond winners proved they’re no April fools, after winning the April 2020 £1m jackpot in NS&I’s la… https://t.co/b3Z4OTuWBD 3 hours ago LeMazing April's big Premium Bond winners named - including two new millionaires - Mirror Online https://t.co/kqTzsiAmUk https://t.co/SxzxyFxkQa 4 hours ago This is Money How did Agent Million deliver the jackpot news to April's Premium Bond winners during coronavirus? NS&I confirms… https://t.co/TdKy9NgcHp 5 hours ago @Afeefhamid RT @MirrorMoney: April's big Premium Bond winners named - including two new millionaires https://t.co/fSi9ZlG5yF https://t.co/r1XDAVNI18 5 hours ago Sally Hales April's big Premium Bond winners named - including two new millionaires https://t.co/gkq3HL4fp8 5 hours ago Mirror Money Saving April's big Premium Bond winners named - including two new millionaires https://t.co/fSi9ZlG5yF https://t.co/r1XDAVNI18 5 hours ago