Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Consumer News > Coronavirus: how to buy what you need for DIY and essential repairs

Coronavirus: how to buy what you need for DIY and essential repairs

Which? Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
DIY stores such as B&Q, Wickes and Homebase are, for the most part, closed during the coronavirus lockdown, though some are offering online deliveries and click & collect services. Find out where you can go for your home improvement essentials, as well as what sort of delays you are likely to experience to your online orders.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus Update: How To Make Your Own Face Mask At Home

Coronavirus Update: How To Make Your Own Face Mask At Home 01:28

 New evidence suggests that the general public wearing face coverings could be beneficial for slowing the spread of the coronavirus; CBS2's Charlie Cooper reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KeysViews

Keys Views- Staying Home Sweet (& Safe) Home RT @RWPUSA: Just what we don't need. Another idiot. https://t.co/ZdQJolW4iG 19 seconds ago

MAGAHazelnut

Hazelnut RT @onlytruthnfacts: #DeepState is so desperate they need to inflate the #CoronavirusPandemic death toll by counting people who die of a re… 27 seconds ago

GmaIowa

Tamara Marks RT @SDBurgher: Navarro wrote memos to the White House in January warning that the coronavirus could “imperil the lives of millions of Ameri… 30 seconds ago

jucewicz

Joseph Jucewicz .@byamberphillips “Trump keeps repeating wrong statements about his administration’s response to the virus.” I thi… https://t.co/GGqAORGV9E 39 seconds ago

barbel_apparel

Chris thompson RT @Independent: What do people with asthma need to know about coronavirus? https://t.co/n5FEIkaejq 45 seconds ago

Aditya_Kumar13

Aditya Kumar @leonbakhan @KishoreKoppula_ @ashoswai Sir I’m exactly asking for that, if you have no idea of anything ask others… https://t.co/KCMnQ34P4x 58 seconds ago

krqe

KRQE News 13 #AlwaysOn KRQE ↦ FAQ: What you need to know about Chromebook distribution for APS students https://t.co/zvSQtOx0aP 59 seconds ago

katwarner3

Kat Warner RT @Stop_Trump20: Brutal BBC report on America's Coronavirus. .@realDonaldTrump does this look like our doctors & nurses have what they ne… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.