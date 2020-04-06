Global  

Debenhams in administration: what does it mean for customers?

Which? Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Debenhams is the next well-known retailer to file for administration during the coronavirus lockdown. The troubled department store has described it as a ‘light touch’ administration, saying it will continue...
 Department store Debenhams is on the brink of administration for the second time in a year, the company has confirmed. With 142 stores closed and the majority of the 22,000 staff on furlough, the current owners want to push the business into administration then buy it back debt-free.

