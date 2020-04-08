Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Consumer News > Government announces grants for self-employed workers during the coronavirus crisis

Government announces grants for self-employed workers during the coronavirus crisis

Which? Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Which? explains how the Chancellor's new self-employed income support scheme will work and who will be eligible for the grants of up to £2,500.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

US Airlines Ask For Money During Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

US Airlines Ask For Money During Coronavirus Pandemic

Major U.S. airlines applied for payroll grants from the U.S. Treasury. According to Reuters, the grants would keep workers employed during the coronavirus pandemic. No terms of any aid were revealed..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published
Self-employed workers say they need assistance from government [Video]

Self-employed workers say they need assistance from government

Self-employed workers said they also need assistance from the government because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:18Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Self-employed ‘risk falling through the gaps’ in coronavirus financial safety net

Self-employed people are falling through the gaps when it comes to support from the government during the coronavirus crisis, according to people taking in an...
Brighton and Hove News

Delta, other airlines apply for U.S. payroll grants for crisis help

Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O> said on Friday they had applied for U.S. payroll grants meant to keep workers employed while airlines ride out...
Reuters


Tweets about this

c_sfodor

Sylvie Fodor 🇪🇺 Self-employed in the UK https://t.co/bwZtrmWUPM 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.