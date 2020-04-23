Global  

Coronavirus supermarkets latest: ‘no touch’ rules introduced at Aldi and Asda

Which? Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Which? explains supermarket shopping during the coronavirus outbreak: the latest product restrictions, opening hours and online delivery situation revealed.
News video: Footage highlights that the public aren’t social distancing within our supermarkets

Footage highlights that the public aren’t social distancing within our supermarkets 00:48

 This undercover footage taken at supermarkets shows customers failing to adhere to the two-metre rule. Video was shot in M&S in Blackheath, London, Asda in Southend, Aldi in Southville, Bristol and Tesco Extra in Eastgate, Bristol.Despite many stores taking stricter measures in crowd control,...

Johny Cassidy RT @WhichMoney: Asda’s updated shopping guidelines encourage people only to touch items they are going to buy. This comes as Aldi says sta… 2 days ago

Which? Money Asda’s updated shopping guidelines encourage people only to touch items they are going to buy. This comes as Aldi… https://t.co/t0jbIl4wXG 2 days ago

