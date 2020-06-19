iPhone SE 2020 vs iPhone 7 vs iPhone 8: which cheap iPhone should you buy?

Video credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published 3 days ago Guy sues Apple for $2 trillion over 2018 iPhone repair 01:30 A Missouri man is suing Apple, claiming that the company kept his iPhone after he went to get it repaired...and used “special features” available on his phone to create features for future iOS updates.According to Apple Insider, Raevon Terrell Parker told the U.S. District Court for the Eastern...