|
|
|
New Honda Jazz and hybrid rivals reviewed: is the hybrid takeover taking off?
Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
New hybrid cars are launching left, right and centre. Whether you want a large luxury SUV, such as the BMW X5 Plug-in Hybrid, or a nippy city car, such as...
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
2020 Honda Jazz & Jazz Crosstar Preview
Honda has unveiled the all-new Jazz, featuring advanced two-motor hybrid powertrain technology as standard for the first time. The new generation of the popular B-segment hatchback builds on the..
Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 01:00Published
|
New Hyundai Santa Fe Highlight Clip
Hyundai Motor has revealed first images and videos of the new Santa Fe. The enhanced version of Hyundai's flagship SUV in Europe offers a range of premium updates and new hybrid and plug-in hybrid..
Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 01:46Published
|
Tweets about this
|