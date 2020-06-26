Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Honda Jazz and hybrid rivals reviewed: is the hybrid takeover taking off?

Which? Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
New hybrid cars are launching left, right and centre. Whether you want a large luxury SUV, such as the BMW X5 Plug-in Hybrid, or a nippy city car, such as...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

2020 Honda Jazz & Jazz Crosstar Preview [Video]

2020 Honda Jazz & Jazz Crosstar Preview

Honda has unveiled the all-new Jazz, featuring advanced two-motor hybrid powertrain technology as standard for the first time. The new generation of the popular B-segment hatchback builds on the..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:00Published
New Hyundai Santa Fe Highlight Clip [Video]

New Hyundai Santa Fe Highlight Clip

Hyundai Motor has revealed first images and videos of the new Santa Fe. The enhanced version of Hyundai's flagship SUV in Europe offers a range of premium updates and new hybrid and plug-in hybrid..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:46Published
2020 Honda Jazz e:HEV - Kentaro Yokoo, New Jazz Assistant Large Project Leader [Video]

2020 Honda Jazz e:HEV - Kentaro Yokoo, New Jazz Assistant Large Project Leader

Powerful e:HEV hybrid technology delivers blend of performance and efficiency The all-new Honda Jazz and Jazz Crosstar provide an effortless driving experience with efficient and responsive..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:12Published

Tweets about this