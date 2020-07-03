Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Best car hire companies for UK holidays revealed

Which? Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
The government’s announcement that UK holidays can go ahead from 4 July, but that public transport should be avoided, has led to an increase in car hire bookings. We reveal the best car hire companies.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

2019 Motor Valley Fest MilleMiglia [Video]

2019 Motor Valley Fest MilleMiglia

The names themselves whisper automotive passion to car enthusiasts. Ferrari. Lamborghini. Ducati. Pagani. Maserati. Dallara. Alfa Romeo. Many of those enthusiasts may not realize it, but all these..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:28Published
Hertz Files for Bankruptcy [Video]

Hertz Files for Bankruptcy

Hertz Files for Bankruptcy Hertz has been renting cars since 1918, but on Friday night, the company filed for bankruptcy. Hertz, via statement Hertz, via statement According to CNN Business,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:24Published
Can insurance rebates [Video]

Can insurance rebates

Car insurance companies are giving their companies a break. Less cars on the road means companies are spending less on repairs, and some of these savings could be going to you.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:45Published

Tweets about this