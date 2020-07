John Lewis recalls Dual Purpose Pocket Spring Cotbed Mattress due to issues first uncovered in Which? tests Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

A voluntary recall has been issued for the John Lewis Dual Purpose Pocket Spring Cotbed mattress after the retailer and manufacturer carried out testing on it and discovered problems with the firmness of it. 👓 View full article

