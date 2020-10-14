Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top five cheapest energy deals for October: how has the new price cap affected tariffs?

Which? Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Find out how much you could save on gas and electricity bills this month, with the cheapest deals from firms including Ebico, Avro Energy, Green, Octopus Energy, So Energy and Pure Planet.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: AutoMotions - Published
News video: Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha Preview

Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha Preview 03:09

 The new Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha special series is designed as an exclusive product, defining the ultra-high performance of Abarth. Produced in a limited edition of 2,000 units, the new special series celebrates the partnership between the two brands, which has now lasted since 2015. A bond...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NV Energy customers will soon see a $53 credit on their bill [Video]

NV Energy customers will soon see a $53 credit on their bill

The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada ordered NV Energy to return $59.7 million to current customers, citing over-earnings from 2018 and 2019. The agency says the credit will help with some of the..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:23Published
You Might Not Actually Need Coffee to Get Yourself Up in the Morning [Video]

You Might Not Actually Need Coffee to Get Yourself Up in the Morning

Coffee doesn’t actually give us the energy boost we all think it does, according to an Australian biochemist. That’s one of many energy myths that you need to know!

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:05Published
Nevada utilities ask consumers to conserve energy during heatwave [Video]

Nevada utilities ask consumers to conserve energy during heatwave

Utility companies in Southern Nevada have sent out alerts asking households to conserve energy this evening. More: https://www.ktnv.com/news/nv-energy-urges-customers-to-conserve-electricity-sunday

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:34Published

Tweets about this