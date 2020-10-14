Top five cheapest energy deals for October: how has the new price cap affected tariffs?

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NV Energy customers will soon see a $53 credit on their bill



The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada ordered NV Energy to return $59.7 million to current customers, citing over-earnings from 2018 and 2019. The agency says the credit will help with some of the.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:23 Published on September 16, 2020 You Might Not Actually Need Coffee to Get Yourself Up in the Morning



Coffee doesn’t actually give us the energy boost we all think it does, according to an Australian biochemist. That’s one of many energy myths that you need to know! Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:05 Published on September 7, 2020 Nevada utilities ask consumers to conserve energy during heatwave



Utility companies in Southern Nevada have sent out alerts asking households to conserve energy this evening. More: https://www.ktnv.com/news/nv-energy-urges-customers-to-conserve-electricity-sunday Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:34 Published on September 7, 2020

Tweets about this