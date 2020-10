Buy-to-let mortgages: what’s happened to landlord deals since COVID-19? Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Which? explains how buy-to-let mortgage numbers and rates have changed since COVID-19, and offers advice on what might happen for landlords in 2021. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this