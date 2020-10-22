Coronavirus Job Support Scheme: extra support for Tier 2 businesses and self-employed workers
32 minutes ago) Find out how the Job Support Scheme and Self Employed Income Support Scheme are set to change in light of local lockdowns
Rishi Sunak has announced that businesses in Tier 2 coronavirus alert areas which have been hit by the restrictions will be eligible for cash grants of up to £2,100 a month, a move which will primarily benefit the hospitality, accommodation and leisure sectors, During his statement to the House of...
Chancellor announces financial help for Tier 2 businesses 03:27
