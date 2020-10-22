Coronavirus Job Support Scheme: extra support for Tier 2 businesses and self-employed workers

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rishi Sunak: Tier 2 firms eligible for cash grants



Chancelllor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced that businesses in Tier 2areas will receive further financial support. He told MPs: “First, I amintroducing a new grant scheme for businesses.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:34 Published 22 minutes ago MGNREGA job cards in MP features names of actresses instead of workers



A case of fraud in MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Act) has come to light from Madhya Pradesh. A few job cards, issued to workers employed under MGNREGA scheme, in Piparkheda Naka.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:19 Published 6 days ago Chancellor announces new wage support for businesses forced to close



Workers in pubs, restaurants and other businesses which are forced to closeunder new coronavirus restrictions will have two thirds of their wages paid bythe Government, the Chancellor has announced. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this