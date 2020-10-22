Global  
 

Coronavirus Job Support Scheme: extra support for Tier 2 businesses and self-employed workers

Find out how the Job Support Scheme and Self Employed Income Support Scheme are set to change in light of local lockdowns
News video: Chancellor announces financial help for Tier 2 businesses

Chancellor announces financial help for Tier 2 businesses 03:27

 Rishi Sunak has announced that businesses in Tier 2 coronavirus alert areas which have been hit by the restrictions will be eligible for cash grants of up to £2,100 a month, a move which will primarily benefit the hospitality, accommodation and leisure sectors, During his statement to the House of...

