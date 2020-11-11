Guinness recalls alcohol-free stout over contamination fears
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Guinness is recalling all cans of Guinness 0.0 alcohol free beer as some cans may contain a microbiological contaminant making it unsafe to drink. Read on to find out what to do if you're affected by the recall.
