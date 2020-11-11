Global  
 

Guinness recalls alcohol-free stout over contamination fears

Which? Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Guinness is recalling all cans of Guinness 0.0 alcohol free beer as some cans may contain a microbiological contaminant making it unsafe to drink. Read on to find out what to do if you're affected by the recall.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Guinness recalls non-alcoholic stout amid safety concerns

Guinness recalls non-alcoholic stout amid safety concerns 00:44

 Guinness is recalling cans of its recently launched non-alcoholic stout amidsafety concerns over microbiological contamination.

Guinness recalls alcohol-free cans over contamination fears

 The firm has announced a "precautionary" recall of its recently launched non-alcoholic stout.
BBC News