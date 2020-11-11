Guinness recalls alcohol-free stout over contamination fears

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Guinness Created a Non-Alcoholic Version of Its Iconic Stout



Guinness 0.0 starts out as a regular beer before having the alcohol removed. Credit: Food & Wine Duration: 01:05 Published 2 weeks ago Zero alcohol Guinness launched after four-year development process



Guinness has launched a new alcohol-free version of its famed stout after afour-year endeavour to replicate the taste of the original black stuff. TheIrish brewer says Guinness 0.0 is a response to a.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Guinness recalls alcohol-free cans over contamination fears The firm has announced a "precautionary" recall of its recently launched non-alcoholic stout.

BBC News 5 hours ago



