Top five cheapest energy deals for November 2020: save more with heating tax relief

Which? Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Find out how much you could save on gas and electricity bills this month, why your energy bill can increase if you have a fixed tariff and how to claim tax relief on heating if you’re working from home owing to coronavirus.
