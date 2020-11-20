Coronavirus payment holidays on credit cards and loans to be extended by six months
Friday, 20 November 2020 (
5 minutes ago) Which? explains new proposals from the financial regulator to allow borrowers to apply for payment holidays of up to six months on their credit products.
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
3 days ago
The countdown to Black Friday is here, but due to the coronavirus, it is going to look a lot different. To start, many people have been left with limited income, and stores are spreading out deals over several weeks and sharing them online to prevent long lines.
What credit card should you be using to do your holiday shopping? 01:48
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Conforming And Nonconforming Loans: What's The Difference?
Would-be home buyers have lots of choices to make when it comes to shopping for a mortgage.
Many people go with government-backed mortgages, such as those offered by the FHA, the VA, or the US..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:51 Published 3 weeks ago
Spain extends state of emergency for six months
Spain's parliament on Thursday voted in favor of extending a nationwide state of emergency by six months, giving regional authorities extra powers to control a second wave of coronavirus.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:45 Published 3 weeks ago