Coronavirus payment holidays on credit cards and loans extended to March 2021
Friday, 20 November 2020 (
27 minutes ago) Which? explains new rules that will allow credit card and loan borrowers to apply for payment holidays until March 2021.
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
3 days ago
The countdown to Black Friday is here, but due to the coronavirus, it is going to look a lot different. To start, many people have been left with limited income, and stores are spreading out deals over several weeks and sharing them online to prevent long lines.
What credit card should you be using to do your holiday shopping? 01:48
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
How to Safely Shop for the Holidays During the COVID-19 Pandemic
How to Safely Shop for the Holidays
During the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Shopping during this year’s holiday season may look a lot different. .
Here are the safety protocols to look for according to Dr...
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:17 Published 2 weeks ago
Conforming And Nonconforming Loans: What's The Difference?
Would-be home buyers have lots of choices to make when it comes to shopping for a mortgage.
Many people go with government-backed mortgages, such as those offered by the FHA, the VA, or the US..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:51 Published 3 weeks ago
Related news from verified sources