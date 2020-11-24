A fifth of false burglar alarms are set off by pets
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Pet cats and dogs are among the biggest causes of false burglar alarms, according to Which? research. Find the best burglar alarm for your home from brands including ADT, Chubb, Honeywell and Yale, plus the best pet friendly burglar alarms.
Pet cats and dogs are among the biggest causes of false burglar alarms, according to Which? research. Find the best burglar alarm for your home from brands including ADT, Chubb, Honeywell and Yale, plus the best pet friendly burglar alarms.
|
|
You Might Like