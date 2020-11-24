A fifth of false burglar alarms are set off by pets Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Pet cats and dogs are among the biggest causes of false burglar alarms, according to Which? research. Find the best burglar alarm for your home from brands including ADT, Chubb, Honeywell and Yale, plus the best pet friendly burglar alarms. 👓 View full article

