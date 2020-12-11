Global  
 

Brits race to get home as Canary Islands removed from UK travel corridor list

Which? Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
With the Canary Islands added to the UK’s travel corridor list, removing the requirement to quarantine for 14 days on return to the UK, many holidaymakers are planning a trip to Lanzarote, Tenerife, Gran Canaria or Fuerteventura this winter.
News video: Canary Islands removed from travel corridors list

 The Canary Islands have been removed from the travel corridors list, TransportSecretary Grant Shapps has announced. People arriving in the UK from thepopular Spanish islands from 4am on Saturday must self-isolate. The decisionis a major below to the UK travel industry, which has been badly hit by...

