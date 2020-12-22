Five ways the December 2020 energy white paper will affect your gas and electricity use

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Energy demands recovered to pre-COVID levels, particularly for petroleum products: Dharmendra Pradhan



While speaking at ASSOCHAM Foundation Week, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on December 17 said, "Our energy demands have almost recovered to pre-COVID levels, particularly.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:32 Published 5 days ago Thursday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Metals & Mining Stocks



In trading on Thursday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.4%. Leading the group were shares of W&T Offshore, up about 25% and shares of Highpeak.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08 Published 2 weeks ago Can off-the-grid, mini solar panels help solve Sierra Leone's electricity problem?



As 85% of Sierra Leone remains unconnected to the national electricity grid, the country’s solar power providers have jumped on an opportunity to bridge the gap in the last five years. CNN’s Eleni.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 05:00 Published 2 weeks ago