Five ways the December 2020 energy white paper will affect your gas and electricity use
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 () Your gas and electricity use, boiler, home heating and energy supplier could all change in future, according to the government’s latest energy announcement. Find out if a heat pump is right for your home.
The Q3 45 TFSI e1 and the Q3 Sportback 45 TFSI e2 mark the first step into the world of electrified Q models from Audi. Their technology package is very similar to the A3 45 TFSI e3: The 1.4 TFSI cooperates with a permanently excited synchronous machine (PSM) that outputs 85 kW of power and 330 Nm...
While speaking at ASSOCHAM Foundation Week, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on December 17 said, "Our energy demands have almost recovered to pre-COVID levels, particularly..
In trading on Thursday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.4%. Leading the group were shares of W&T Offshore, up about 25% and shares of Highpeak..
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08Published