You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Anti-lockdown protesters clash with London police as UK orders shops to close, cancels holiday mixing for millions



Anti-lockdown protesters clashed with police officers at a demonstration in London on Saturday afternoon (December 19). Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 03:19 Published 4 days ago 7 arrested at London pub after breaching tier 3 lockdown rules



A large group of people were seen gathering at a pub in Hackney Wick, London on Thursday evening (December 17), despite the tier 3 pandemic restrictions for the city. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:37 Published 6 days ago Tougher coronavirus restrictions for large areas of southern England



Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that large swathes of the East andSouth East of England have been placed into Tier 3 restrictions. But Bristoland North Somerset will move from Tier 3 to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:33 Published 1 week ago