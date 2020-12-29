After the Brexit transition ends on 1 January 2021, UK travellers can continue to use their Ehic card - which can last up to five years, until its expiry date. Travellers without a valid Ehic can apply for a new UK Global Health Insurance Card (Ghic), which will replace Ehic once it has been phased out.Full Article
British travellers can still access free healthcare in Europe after Brexit
