When can I go on holiday in the UK? Is it safe to book?
Published
UK self-catering holidays can go ahead from April 12, whilst hotels and B&Bs will not re-open until May 17, so should you book?Full Article
Published
UK self-catering holidays can go ahead from April 12, whilst hotels and B&Bs will not re-open until May 17, so should you book?Full Article
The Spinning Axe opened it's doors in January 2021, just as COVID-19 cases were surging from the holidays. Owner Barbara Huddleston..
Valentine's day is just days away-but the risk of spreading coronavirus remains high.