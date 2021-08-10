Revealed: the most and least affordable cities to buy a home
Published
We analyse the most and least affordable cities to buy a house, including advice on where prices are rising the most and how to choose the best place to live.Full Article
Published
We analyse the most and least affordable cities to buy a house, including advice on where prices are rising the most and how to choose the best place to live.Full Article
The cost of a home in Chelmsford in 2021 is more than 10 times people's annual earnings