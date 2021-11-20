Amazon’s Visa credit card ban: should you switch to Mastercard?
With Amazon set to ban UK-issued Visa credit cards, we reveal which providers will and won't be affected and offer advice on finding the right credit card deal.Full Article
Amazon and Visa are going toe-to-toe over credit card fees. But the real winners in this standoff aren't going to come from either..
Amazon said Visa's high transaction fees were behind its decision to stop letting people use Visa credit cards.