Illegal weapons found for sale on Amazon, eBay, Wish and AliExpress
Published
Third-party sellers are listing illegal weapons for as little as 49p, an investigation by Which? has foundFull Article
Published
Third-party sellers are listing illegal weapons for as little as 49p, an investigation by Which? has foundFull Article
On eBay, Which? found a variety of illegal swords, zombie knives and knuckle dusters
One seller was offering a combo deal on a curved 'karambit blade' and a ‘paralysing spray’ for £13.99